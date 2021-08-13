Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 31,409 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,409 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.02% of Universal Display worth $106,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Universal Display by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $199.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $161.01 and a one year high of $262.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.10.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLED. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.