Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 32,843 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 873,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,843 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.68% of FMC worth $94,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 234.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 57.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $92.85 and a twelve month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.