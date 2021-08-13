Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 389,753 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 389,753 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.39% of Kansas City Southern worth $100,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after purchasing an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 367.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,863,000 after purchasing an additional 684,761 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 159.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,561,000 after purchasing an additional 401,351 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2,376.6% in the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 306,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,983,000 after purchasing an additional 294,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $75,107,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

KSU opened at $292.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.75. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 221.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

KSU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.64.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

