Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 42,154 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,712,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,154 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Truist Financial worth $95,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 658,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,425 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 156,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 28.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.74. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.