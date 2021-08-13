Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 430,061 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,373,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.15% of Hillenbrand worth $104,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

HI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HI opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

