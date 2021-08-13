Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 828,954 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,281,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 828,954 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.76% of Steven Madden worth $99,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO opened at $42.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.75. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.