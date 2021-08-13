Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 92,008 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,008 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.20% of Johnson Controls International worth $97,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $73.00 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,508 shares of company stock worth $26,411,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

