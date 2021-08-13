Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,544 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of FedEx worth $102,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in FedEx by 133.3% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $276.10 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.61 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

