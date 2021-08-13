Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,011,508 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,699 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.23% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $106,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $1,397,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 713,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,214,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZION. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,357.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.07.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

