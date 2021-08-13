AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Down 87.7% in July

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 87.7% from the July 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:ACV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.94. 454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,779. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

Get AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the first quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the second quarter worth $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the second quarter worth $56,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the fourth quarter worth $244,000.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.