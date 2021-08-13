Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to post earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Allison Transmission posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $6,544,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 16.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALSN traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.52. 212,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,599. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Earnings History and Estimates for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

