AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $285,170.17 and approximately $1,072.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

