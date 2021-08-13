ALLY (ALY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $116,336.00

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, ALLY has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ALLY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ALLY has a market cap of $13.97 million and $116,336.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00057489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.21 or 0.00886619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00105097 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001960 BTC.

ALLY Profile

ALY is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for ALLY is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

