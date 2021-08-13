Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given New $250.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALNY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

Shares of ALNY opened at $200.92 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $209.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The firm had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,318 shares of company stock valued at $16,509,248 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

