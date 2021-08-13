Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Price Tops $1.10

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $155.78 million and $31.33 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002304 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded up 22.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

