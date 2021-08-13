Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54.07 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $412.74 million and $54.07 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002188 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00050769 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003740 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330,126 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars.

