Alpha Finance Lab Tops 24 Hour Volume of $54.07 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002188 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $412.74 million and $54.07 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00050769 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003740 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

