Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Achieves Market Cap of $15.29 Million

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Alpha Impact has a market cap of $15.29 million and $44,073.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. One Alpha Impact coin can now be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00046856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00138770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00152717 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,457.45 or 0.99894897 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $400.36 or 0.00860882 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alpha Impact Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Impact should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

