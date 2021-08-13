Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) were up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.48 and last traded at $20.48. Approximately 158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 141,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TKNO shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.43). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKNO. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at $2,146,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth $396,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth $2,441,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth $5,231,000.

About Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

