Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.9% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $147,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $3.45 on Friday, hitting $2,764.34. 16,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,401. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,612.42. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

