Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 762 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,768.12. 626,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,621. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,612.42. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total transaction of $8,153,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total transaction of $37,967,109.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,075,057 shares in the company, valued at $52,143,766,565.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

