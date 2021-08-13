Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $118,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,769.18. 43,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,401. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,612.42. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.