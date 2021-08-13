Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $5.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,749.64. The company had a trading volume of 31,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,221. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,543.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.