Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $270,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $10.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,754.55. The company had a trading volume of 796,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,192. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,543.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,765.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

