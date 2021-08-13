Alphr finance (ALPHR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $993,699.00

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $993,699.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alphr finance has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alphr finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00046856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00139315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.54 or 0.00153407 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,446.57 or 0.99600655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.34 or 0.00858504 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Alphr finance

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,440 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

