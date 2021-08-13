Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.87 Million

Analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will post $6.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.48 million and the highest is $13.50 million. Alpine Immune Sciences posted sales of $1.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 259.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $26.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.60 million to $43.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $47.18 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $85.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 50,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $766,003.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,482.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,917 shares of company stock worth $895,619. Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.61. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

