Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of Alstom stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0297 per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Alstom’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.