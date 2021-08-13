Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on AYX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $577,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,392. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Alteryx by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter worth $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $71.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $154.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. On average, analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

