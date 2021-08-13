Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 121.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,306 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 76.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,303 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,363,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Altice USA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,069,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,512,000 after buying an additional 853,487 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 691,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,672,000. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATUS shares. HSBC raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.21.

Altice USA stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.27.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. Research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $108,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,595.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,389,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,854,940. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

