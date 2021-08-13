Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) & OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Head to Head Comparison

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) and OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.4% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alto Ingredients and OriginClear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alto Ingredients 0 0 3 0 3.00 OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alto Ingredients presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.05%. Given Alto Ingredients’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than OriginClear.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alto Ingredients and OriginClear’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alto Ingredients $897.02 million 0.42 -$15.12 million $0.08 64.75 OriginClear $4.10 million 3.19 $13.26 million N/A N/A

OriginClear has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alto Ingredients.

Volatility and Risk

Alto Ingredients has a beta of 3.01, indicating that its share price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OriginClear has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alto Ingredients and OriginClear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alto Ingredients 0.91% 10.90% 6.26% OriginClear 323.36% -27.12% 473.61%

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats OriginClear on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide. It also provides essential ingredients, such as dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed used in commercial animal feed and pet food; and fuel-grade ethanol used as transportation fuel and distillers corn oil used as a biodiesel feedstock, as well as fuel-grade ethanol produced by third parties. In addition, the company offers transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. It sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; essential ingredient feed products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. The company operates seven ethanol production facilities, including three plants in the Midwestern states of Illinois; and four plants located in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Idaho. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

OriginClear Company Profile

OriginClear, Inc. engages in the provision of water treatment solutions and develops breakthrough water cleanup technology. It provides systems and services to treat water in industries such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil and gas. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

