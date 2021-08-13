Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) PT Raised to C$61.00 at Scotiabank

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ASGTF. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Altus Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Shares of ASGTF remained flat at $$47.52 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.43. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

