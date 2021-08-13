Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$73.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s current price.

AIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.55.

Shares of Altus Group stock traded up C$7.90 during trading on Friday, hitting C$67.56. The stock had a trading volume of 184,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,851. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.57. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$46.70 and a 12 month high of C$68.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

