Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Raised to C$61.00 at Scotiabank

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AIF. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$63.00 price target (down from C$66.00) on shares of Altus Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.55.

Shares of Altus Group stock traded up C$7.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$67.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,851. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$58.34. Altus Group has a one year low of C$46.70 and a one year high of C$68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 99.57.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

