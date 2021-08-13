Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.89

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$65.89 and last traded at C$65.68, with a volume of 94752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$59.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target (down previously from C$66.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.25.

Get Altus Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Altus Group Company Profile (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.