Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) Issues Earnings Results

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NYSE FREY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. 7,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.02. Alussa Energy Acquisition has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $13.80.

Get Alussa Energy Acquisition alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on FREY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Alussa Energy Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Alussa Energy Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Alussa Energy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alussa Energy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.