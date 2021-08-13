ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
ALX Oncology stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.94. 2,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,999. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.82. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $117.45.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.
ALX Oncology Company Profile
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.
