ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ALX Oncology stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.94. 2,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,999. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.82. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $117.45.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $405,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $930,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,373.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,487 shares of company stock worth $3,225,675 in the last ninety days. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

