Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMADY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

AMADY opened at $61.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Amadeus IT Group has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.81. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $752.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

