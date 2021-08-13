Amarillo National Bank Acquires 3,915 Shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF makes up about 1.6% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Amarillo National Bank owned about 0.50% of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 675.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 140.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 71,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter.

Get Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF alerts:

FIVG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,153. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.