Amarillo National Bank Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Amarillo National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 7.3% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $30,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,950,981. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.60. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

