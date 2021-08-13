Amarillo National Bank Has $22.98 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $447.61. The company had a trading volume of 55,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,418. The business’s fifty day moving average is $433.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $447.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

