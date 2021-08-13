Amarillo National Bank Purchases 13,471 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for 2.8% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Amarillo National Bank owned 0.18% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $11,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

ICLN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.79. 56,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,710,178. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

