Amarillo National Bank Purchases 7,830 Shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the quarter. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF comprises 1.6% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Amarillo National Bank owned 3.11% of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.50. 3,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,777. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $19.61.

