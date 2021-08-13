Amarillo National Bank Sells 11,640 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Amarillo National Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.6% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 27,965 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $431,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $266,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,112. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $81.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

