Amarillo National Bank Trims Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Amarillo National Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 2.4% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Amarillo National Bank owned about 0.05% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $9,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,096,000. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,625,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after buying an additional 319,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,574,000 after buying an additional 308,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,318,000 after buying an additional 140,544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.45. 211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,005. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.12. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

