AMATEN (AMA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Million

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. AMATEN has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $107.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMATEN coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AMATEN has traded up 43.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00057551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.05 or 0.00900184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00114184 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.05 or 0.00153720 BTC.

AMATEN is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial . AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMATEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMATEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMATEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

