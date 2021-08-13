Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,303.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,478.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.