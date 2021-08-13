Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.3% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,303.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,478.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

