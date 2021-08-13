Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ABEV. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 target price on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

Get Ambev alerts:

Shares of ABEV opened at $3.12 on Friday. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 71.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.