Ambrosus (AMB) Trading 20.1% Higher This Week

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $10.09 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for $0.0453 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

About Ambrosus

Get Ambrosus alerts:

Ambrosus is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,594,772 coins. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.