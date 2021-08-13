AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.90.

AMCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.29. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in AMC Networks by 43.0% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,196,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,790,000 after buying an additional 660,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth $16,514,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,135,000 after buying an additional 292,885 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 1,475.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after buying an additional 272,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in AMC Networks by 950.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after buying an additional 234,152 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

